Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

•11/13/19: Stephen J. and Audrey L. Koch to Revelation Holdings LLC, City of Wautoma, $35,000.

•11/13/19: Judi M. Heinz and Lori A. Heinz to Rick and Jean Schroeder, Town of Marion, $232,500.

•11/14/19: Nancy Wolf to Apogee Properties, LLC, Town of Poy Sippi, $43,500.

•11/14/19: Mark W. and Judith K. Renner to Paul L. and Deborah F. Sattler, Town of Leon, $6,300.

•11/15/19: Jon and Hong Frye to Tri-County Electric & Motors LLC, Town of Plainfield, $45,000.

•11/15/19: Sylvester L. and Pamela J. Serwe to David L. and Susan J. Throwbridge, Town of Hancock, $130,000.

•11/15/19: Lifequest Enterprises LLC to God’s 911 Team Inc, City of Wautoma, $69,700.

•11/15/19: Sally J. Corrao to Wesley J. and Elizabeth M. Stevenson Jr., Village of Redgranite, $203,000.

•11/15/19: Celestine R. Benz Estate to Andrew M. Korth, Town of Poy Sippi, $62,040.

•11/15/19: David Beyer to David Beyer and Kathryn Sanderfoot, Town of Oasis, $26,800.

•11/15/19: Duncan R. Campbell and Lori A. Campbell to Andrew C. Mueller and Jessica L. Mueller, Town of Springwater, $516,000.

•11/15/19: Mark E. Gustafson to Robert J. and Jacqueline Lee Horacek, Village of Hancock, $55,000.

•11/15/19: Michael D. and Heidi L. Johnson to Lori J. Brook, Town of Dakota, $77,000.

•11/18/19: Robert G. and Barbara A. Wells to Donald R. and Jean M. Wheeler, Town of Coloma, $16,000.

•11/18/19: E&J’s This Is It LLC to Breena D. and Dustin S. Evans, Town of Coloma, $165,000.

•11/18/19: Susan M. Miller, Jane L. Baker, Joseph M. Burkhalter, John Burkhalter, and Cheryl A. Burkhalter to Wisconsin Operating Engineers Skill Improvement and Apprenticeship Fund, Town of Richford, $32,250.

•11/18/19: Kristen M. Stampfer to Eric J. Fisher, Town of Deerfield, $130,000.

•11/18/19: Anthony M. and Nicole M. Souder to Jereme J. Klassy, Town of Wautoma, $259,000.

•11/18/19: Donald S. Knoke to Jennifer Lynn Weiss, Town of Marion, $168,000.

•11/19/19: Carol A. Knox and Jeffrey and Cindy Abhold to Jacob J. Wolter and Andrew J. Degeneffe, Town of Saxeville, $29,400.