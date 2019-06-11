Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

•10/23/19: Barbara A. Covill to Timothy and Lacie Callan, Town of Springwater, $5,000.

•10/24/19: Greg A. and Gail A. Gonnering to Ronald B. and Michelle Viaene, Town of Bloomfield, $340,000.

•10/25/19: Jeanne Baalke to Lynette A. McConeghy, Town of Mount Morris, $5,000.

•10/25/19: Jeremy J. and Angela M. Clark to Calvin G. Cottrell and Danielle L. Fralish, Town of Warren, $129,900.

•10/25/19: Kevin L. Janke and Nicole M. Janke to Coleton W. Fisher, Town of Saxeville, $106,900.

•10/25/19: Thomas H. and Janice L. Charmberlin to James Rannie and Crystal Gutche, Village of Redgranite, $26,000.

•10/25/19: Patrick and Cheryl Prening to Donald and Patricia Rhoda, Town of Hancock, $20,000.

•10/28/19: Sandra K. Urban to Oak Grove Farms, Inc., Town of Oasis, $75,000.

•10/28/19: 6485 Buttercup LLC to Patricia A. Lorfeld, Town of Mount Morris, $450,000.

•10/28/19: Mark T. Kittleson and Kenneth E. Mike to Wells Brickhouse Tavern, LLC, Village of Hancock, $2,000.

•10/29/19: William C. Blader, Deborah E. Hentges, Dwight Blader, and Carmel L. Blader to David G. and Debbie A. Knutson, Town of Dakota, $119,900.