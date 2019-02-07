Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

*6/19/19: DGI-Poy Sippi LLC to Danny C. Haynes, Pamela A. Haynes, Terry Patrick, Beverly Patrick, Gary Lindenberg, and Lorelei Lindenberg, Town of Poy Sippi, $1,225,356.

*6/19/19: June Johnson A/K/A June R. Johnson Estate to Earl and Jody Pomplun, Town of Leon, $210,000.

*6/19/19: Frank E. Gentile to Jessie A. Anderson, Village of Lohrville, $18,500.

*6/19/19: Thomas J. Pinter to David English, Town of Marion, $132,000.

*6/20/19: Timothy J. Kelpinski to Ryan P. Lorenz, Town of Leon, $13,800.

*6/20/19: Brian G. Becharas to Samuel Lopez, Jr. and Yudith Lopez, Town of Deerfield, $87,500.

*6/20/19: David A. and Peggy J. Peterson to Scott G. and Kelly L. Gatzke-Jelle, Town of Mount Morris, $689,000.

*6/20/19: Scott G. and Kelly Gatzke-Jelle to Jeanette Bunbury and Todd Johnson, Town of Leon, $445,000.

*6/21/19: 2019 Castle LLC to Robert McDonald and Deborah McDonald, Village of Redgranite, $42,000.

*6/21/19: Carla J. Gearnhardt to John P. Gearnhardt, Village of Redgranite, $24,200.

*6/21/19: Dianne J. Singles to Greggory A. Tennessen and Amy D. Poland, City of Wautoma, $72,000.

*6/21/19: Anthony E. and Dawn L. Peterson to Douglas and Edna Reilly, Town of Dakota, $50,000.

*6/21/19: Klaus A. and Karla K. Perkins to Kyle T. and Jaime L. Ballweg-Pierce, Town of Deerfield, $256,000.

*6/21/19: John C. Oldham to Bradley J. Laux, City of Wautoma, $112,500.

*6/24/19: Johanna K. Swendrzynski to Patricia A. McCune, Village of Lohrville, $65,000.

*6/24/19: Daniel P. Green and Lisa M. Green to Brian R. Lewandowski and Kristin J. Lewandowski, Town of Leon, $25,000.

*6/24/19: Donald L. and Patricia A. Rhoda to Nicholas J. Derks, Town of Plainfield, $85,000.

*6/24/19: Bruce and Nadine Goode to Beck’s Pub and Grille, LLC, Town of Bloomfield, $279,900.

*6/25/19: David L. Brownlow and Janice E. Brownlow to Larry L. Schluter and Diana M. Schluter, Town of Mount Morris, $24,000.

*6/25/19: Mark A. Peterson to James D. Binning, Town of Wautoma, $11,000.

*6/25/19: Eugene and Shirley Brooks to Diana Mane, Town of Leon, $138,500.

*6/25/19: The Huntington National Bank F/K/A Citizens Bank F/K/A F&M Bank – Wisconsin F/K/A A Union State Bank to Associated Bank, National Association, City of Wautoma, $993,730.