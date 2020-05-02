Property transfers recoded in Waushara County

•01/23/20: Jason R. Rieckmann to Jeremy Verkuilen, Jason Vanhandel, and Jeff Vanhandel, Town of Bloomfield, $80,000.

•01/24/20: Jay M. Hartz to Donald R. and Barbara P. Douglas and Rebecca M. Stewart, Town of Marion, $5,000.

•01/27/20: Cole Gilmore to Tamere Hecker, Town of Leon, $500.

•01/27/20: Jerri L. Seibert to Tratar Investments, LLC, City of Wautoma, $55,625.

•01/28/20: Jeremiah L. Johnson to Albert and Cynthia Zbytniewski, Town of Leon, $51,000.