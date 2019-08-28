Karley Reetz receives scholarship from Grace United Methodist Church During worship service at Grace United Methodist Church, Wautoma, on Aug. 25, church treasurer Marilyn Holmes presented Karley Reetz with a scholarship check for the upcoming school year

•8/14/19: Scott W. Hughes and Sherry A Hughes to Eric Hughes and Tiffany Marie Hughes, Town of Oasis, $165,000.

•8/14/19: Louise A. Goman to Shaun A. Zwetz, Village of Hancock, $35,800.

•8/14/19: Portage County Bank to Rodney R. Beggs, Town of Oasis, $32,351.

•8/14/19: Llewelyn E. and Carrie E. Schroeder to Zethur Properties LLC, Village of Plainfield, $150,000.

•8/14/19: Barbara L. Galler to Travis Pruett and Sarah A. Pruett, Town of Springwater, $132,000.

•8/15/19: Duane M. Haselow to Midwest Invest of Marion, LLC, City of Wautoma, $45,000.

•8/16/19: Byung S. and Oaknim C. Kim to Scott A. and Jane E. Tuinstra, Town of Deerfield, $59,000.

•8/16/19: Sharon Phillips to Taterland Farms Inc., Town of Plainfield, $30,000.

•8/16/19: James D. Angelo to Patricia L. Denk, Village of Redgranite, $35,649.

•8/16/19: W. Paul and Barbara J. Brinkman to Stephen J. and Lorraine R. Lawrenz, Town of Mount Morris, $429,000.

•8/16/19: Wayne P. and Marilyn M. Bodway to Jeffrey M. and Alisha A. Sievert, Town of Marion, $155,500.

•8/16/19: Kathryn F. Staehle to Roger A. and Michelle J. Fox, Town of Dakota, $125,000.

•8/16/19: Cheryl Kruijer-Lancour to John M. Scimeca, Village of Lohrville, $28,000.

•8/19/19: Lily Pond LLC to Tudor Deaconu, Town of Poy Sippi, $225,000.

•8/19/19: Richard R. A/K/A Richard C. and Pamela L. Chamberlin to Jay J. Koechell, Village of Redgranite, $20,000.

•8/19/19: Rev. Russell W. and Verona M. Kloehn to Timothy J. and Rachael L. Mittelstadt, Town of Marion, $400,000.

•8/19/19: Elaine M. Burckhardt to Terry P. Farago, Village of Plainfield, $3,500.

•8/19/19: Whittow’s Pine Lake Property LLC to Thomas S. and Sarah R. Kirchhoff, Town of Springwater, $380,000.

•8/19/19: Nicholas T. Prasch to Jacob and Mackenzie Dilks, Town of Springwater, $176,000.

•8/19/19: Florence E. Rossmann to Michael A. Opps, Town of Hancock, $160,000.

•8/20/19: Gotthart Man-agement Corporation to WI Gas Suppliers, LLC, Village of Wild Rose, $22,500.

•8/20/19: Thomas R. and Gloria Happersett to Alfonso R. Cervantes, City of Wautoma, $39,800.

•8/20/19: Lisa Marie Rader to Kasey Lynn Rader and Leighton Scott Bates, Town of Hancock, $165,000.

•8/20/19: Ronald E. and Joan M. Lehman to Dominique D. Gniot, City of Wautoma, $92,000.

•8/20/19: Jessica Koplos to Joel Koplos, Town of Leon, $54,500.

•8/20/19: Joslyn A. Carrier to Justin M. and Lynelle D. Burkholder, Town of Marion, $190,000.

•8/20/19: Joshua H. and Stephanie M. Glocke to Amber L. Nikolai, Town of Marion, $225,000.