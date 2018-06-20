Wautoma Clay Crushers Trapshooting members place in All Conference

The Wautoma Clay Crushers Trapshooting Team belong to the Kettle Moraine Trapshooting Conference. There are 19 teams that belong in this conference. In 2014, the KMTC decided to split into two divisions. The North Division consists of Berlin, North Fond Du Lac, Oshkosh, Winneconne, Oakfield, Central Wisconsin Christian (Waupun), Waupaca, Twin Cities Gun Club and The Wautoma Clay Crushers. The South Division consists of Beaver Dam, Campbellsport, Daniel Boone Conservation League, Flyway Clay Slayers, Fond Du Lac, Hartford Conservation & Gun Club, Horicon Youth Trap Team, Kewaskum, Ozaukee Scholastic Shooting Sports and West Bend. This year the South Division decided to join the SCTP (Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation). In a shoot, you shoot one round first then you shoot a second round. A round consists of 25 birds with 5 birds at each station. To get a score, the person must take the top 5 scores and add them together to come up with a team score, and the highest score wins. With everyone shooting, everyone has a chance to make up the team score.

