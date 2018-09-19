NICA race held at Nordic Mountain

The second race of the NICA season took place at Nordic Mountain in Mt Morris on Sept. 16. For the racers, this meant steeper climbs and one of the leagues more challenging courses.

This race met with a return to summer conditions with temps topping out in the mid 80’s, light breezes, lots of sunshine, and just a few mosquitos. The conditions, though tough, did nothing to weaken the spirits of riders or spectators. More than 500 racers competed in 17 categories in the day’s mountain bike races.

The course loop started off with a short climb, then into pine woods single-track to test the riders cornering skills. From there the riders turned up the ski hill for a number of difficult climbs and fast descents. Races varied in length with Men’s Varsity riding 4 loops on down to middle school races of 1 loop.

The League’s third race will take place on Sunday, Sept. 30 at Lowe’s Creek in Eau Claire.