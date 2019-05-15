Golden Sands Speedway 52nd Season Opener goes to Travis Sauter

The 2019 racing season began May 10 night at Golden Sands Speedway, Wisconsin Rapids, with The Thaw highlighted by a 101 lap super late model feature.

Travis Sauter took the lead on lap 23 from M.G. Gajewski and led the rest of the way in the non-stop main event. Mark Kalata of Almond recorded a clean sweep in the Pure Stock division, setting fast time, winning his heat race and then winning the feature. Brian Weinfurter of Wisconsin Rapids won the feature for the Super Stocks.

Pure Stock Feature: first, Mark Kalata, Almond; second, Ian Arneson, Plover; third, Todd Kuehl, Plover.

Four Cylinder Feature: third, Shawn Kemnetz, Hancock.

Racing continues Friday, May 17 at Golden Sands with qualifying at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:45 p.m.