Wautoma Local Zach Kubasta, an alumni from Wautoma High School, made the Dean’s List at St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN, for the 2018 Fall semester.

The Dean recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Zach is the son of Thomas and Megan Kubasta, and he is majoring in Music Education.