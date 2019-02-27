Waushara County Master Gardener Association to offer $500 scholarship

The Waushara County Master Gardener Association is pleased to offer a $500 scholarship to a graduate of the class of 2019 or current post-secondary student who is a resident of Waushara County and is planning to pursue further education in the field of agriculture, forestry, turf management, landscaping, or any other related field.

The scholarship will be available to the recipient the fifth semester of a four-year program or the third semester of a two-year program.

Applications are currently available at the UW-Extension office in the Waushara County Courthouse. The applications are due by April 1.