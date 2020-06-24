UW-Stout announces local graduates

UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University with a focus on applied learn-ing, collaboration with business and industry and career outcomes, has 49 undergraduate majors and 21 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. UW-Stout, established in 1891, prides itself on the success of its students in the workplace, with an employment rate at or above 98 percent for recent graduates. The university was awarded the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality award in 2001.

Enrollment for the fall semester was 8,400. The university graduated more than 1,180 students in May, including local students.

Hunter Laska, of Bancroft, graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Computer Net & Info Tech.

Jordan Konrath, of Redgranite, graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Jordan Gustke, of Wautoma, graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Hotel Restaurant & Tourism.

Congratulations to the college graduates of 2020.