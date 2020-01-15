UW-Stevens Point undergraduates honored for scholastic achievement

The University of Wis-consin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students from its campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Those that were honored fell into one of three categories: Highest Honors (GPA of 3.90 to 4.0), High Honors (GPA of 3.75 to 3.89), and Honors (GPA of 3.50 to 3.74).

The following local stu-dents were honored:

Almond: Miranda Bor-chardt, Senior, Honors; Katherine Dobbe, Freshman, Honors; Ryan Esch, Senior, Highest Honors; Angela Rogers, Freshman, Honors.

Bancroft: Tyler Fugina, Junior, High Honors.

Berlin: Samuel Cason, Senior, Highest Honors; John Gonzales, Freshman, Honors; Bailey Sternitske, Sophomore, Honors; Alex Trofka, Junior, High Honors

Coloma: Samantha Jack-son, Junior, Honors.

Hancock: Elizabeth Kem-netz, Senior, Highest Honors; Noah Langenfeld, Senior, Highest Honors; Emma Walker, Senior, High Honors.

Pine River: Ryan Bahr, Junior, Highest Honors; Kaylie Cartwright, Senior, Highest Honors.

Plainfield: Kenneth Bec-her, Sophomore, Honors, Yadira Ramirez, Sophomore, High Honors; Adam Wysocki, Post-Bacc, High Honors.

Poy Sippi: Austin Schrei, Freshman, Honors.

Redgranite: Gregory Palo, Senior, Highest Honors.

Waupaca: John Bittman, Freshman, Honors; Erica Carlson, Senior, Highest Honors; Jenny Dahle, Senior, High Honors; Ryan Dayton, Junior, Honors; Abby Dremel, Senior, Highest Honors; Cassandra Gierke, Senior, Highest Honors; Alyssa Grant, Junior, Honors; Autumn Grenlie, Senior, Highest Honors; Ryland Jackson, Senior, Highest Honors; Raven James, Junior, High Honors; Kaitlin Kettleson, Sophomore, High Honors; Michael Kluck, Senior, Honors; Connor McCausland, Sophomore, Highest Honors; Chandler Nimmer, Senior, High Honors; Colby Nimmer, Freshman, Highest Honors; Caroline Ogden, Junior, High Honors; Shane Olsen, Senior, Highest Honors; James Paul, Senior, High Honors; Kristin Petkovsek, Sophomore, Highest Honors; Michelle Petkovsek, Senior, Highest Honors; Teresa Ponce, Senior, Highest Honors; Ryan Pulvermacher, Senior, Highest Honors; Anna Ryder, Freshman, Highest Honors; Ellen Ryder, Senior, Highest Honors; Jane Ryder, Senior, Highest Honors; Kaylee Schmid, Senior, Honors; McKena Schultz, Junior, Honors; Sophie Sicchio, Senior, Highest Honors; Makenzie Simpson, Junior, High Honors; Madysen Waid, Freshman, Highest Honors; Allison Waite, Freshman, Honors; Hayden Walkush, Sophomore, Honors; Charles Young, Senior, Honors.

Wautoma: Mariah Daye, Senior, Honors; Samuel Eagan, Senior, Highest Honors; Chloe Gulbronson, Sophomore, Highest Honors; Timothy Koltz, Freshman, Honors; Acacia Longsine, Junior, Highest Honors; Elijah McLain, Freshman, High Honors; Barbra Putskey, Senior, Highest Honors; Rebecca Schneider, Senior, Highest Honors

Wild Rose: Kristin Jenks, Junior, Highest Honors.