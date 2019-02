The University of Wisconsin-Platteville an-nounced its Chancellor’s List, honoring those full-time students who earned the very highest academic honors in the fall 2018 semester. Students must maintain a perfect 4.0 grade-point average to earn the Chancellor’s List distinction.

The following local students were recognized:

Breanna Moore, Almond, English; and Caleb Hobson, Waupaca, Mechanical Engineering