UW-Oshkosh announces spring 2019 graduates

More than 1,500 University of Wisconsin Osh-kosh students graduated in May during the 145th spring commencement ceremonies. The new grads—including more than 1,200 with bachelor’s degrees, more than 250 master’s degree candidates and more than 30 with doctoral degrees—join more than 90,000 others as UW-Oshkosh alumni.

Almond: Carissa Per-zinski, College of Business, Accounting

Bancroft: Joseph Beigel, College of Letters and Science, Communication Studies; Alysa Dunn, Online and Continuing Education, Fire and Emergency Response Management (Fire Service Leadership Emphasis)

Berlin: Kathryn Draves, College of Business, Marketing (Sales Emphasis); Alex Drover, College of Nursing, Nursing; Bridget Freimark, College of Education and Human Services, Elementary Education; Carter Jodarski, College of Letters and Science, Mathematics (Statistics Em-phasis); Jacqueline Karlin, College of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice - Master’s to DNP; Kayla Konen, College of Education and Human Services, Elementary Education; Kayla Konen, College of Education and Human Services, Special Ed-Early Childhood: Special Education; Amy Kramer, College of Letters and Science, Criminal Justice; Brianna Williams, College of Letters and Science, Criminal Justice.

Neshkoro: Stefani Dan-zeisen, College of Nursing, Nursing

Plainfield: Kasey Hirst, College of Letters and Science, Psychology

Poy Sippi: Alicia Dorsett, College of Letters and Science, General Public Administration

Waupaca: Amanda Kraus, College of Education and Human Services, Educational Leadership and Policy; Emma Revai, College of Letters and Science, Radio-TV-Film; Cody Sweeney, College of Letters and Science, Sociology (General); Tami Thorne, College of Letters and Science, Mathematics Education

Wautoma: Emilee Tratar, College of Education and Human Services, Human Services Leadership

Wild Rose: Ruben Macias, Online and Continuing Education, Fire and Emergency Response Management; Keela Phillips, College of Letters and Science, Mental Health Care Practice