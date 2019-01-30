UW-Madison recognizes students on Dean’s List

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

The following students have been recognized:

Hannah Lansing, Almond, College of Letters and Science.

Anna Falk, Berlin, School of Education.

Marcus Krentz, Berlin, Division of Continuing Studies.

Adam Wiegel, Berlin, College of Engineering.

Katie Craig, Plainfield, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci.

Brooke Hopkins, Plain-field, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci.

Anna Arndt, Waupaca, School of Human Ecology.

Ryan Hemmila, Waupaca, College of Engineering. Dana Howard, Waupaca, Division of Continuing Studies.

Fran Jacob, Waupaca, School of Business.

Brenna Oleson, Waupaca, School of Nursing.

Kayla Pennebecker, Wau-paca, College of Letters and Science.

Taylor Peterson, Wautoma, School of Nursing, Dean’s.

Johanna Van Epps, Wautoma, School of Pharmacy.

Amanda Zhang, Wautoma, College of Letters and Science.