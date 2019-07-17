UW-La Crosse announces May 2019 graduates

The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 109th annual spring commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, May 12.

Ashley Takacs, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Management Major

Hailey Wierzba, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest Honors

Haley Williams, Bancroft, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors

Taylor Greening, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major; Management Major, Highest Honors

Abby Multerer, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology Major, Honors

Josh Milbrandt, Neshkoro, Master of Science, Recreation Management

Aaron Klabunde, Plain-field, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major

Marcus Lowe, Waupaca, Master of Software En-gineering, Software En-gineering

Owen McCann, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major

Abby Walkush, Waupa-ca, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Major: Interpersonal Com-munication Emphasis, Highest Honors

Jackie Detlor, Wautoma, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management