UW-La Crosse announces May 2019 graduates
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 109th annual spring commencement was held at the La Crosse Center Sunday, May 12.
Ashley Takacs, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Management Major
Hailey Wierzba, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major, Highest Honors
Haley Williams, Bancroft, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors
Taylor Greening, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major; Management Major, Highest Honors
Abby Multerer, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Microbiology Major, Honors
Josh Milbrandt, Neshkoro, Master of Science, Recreation Management
Aaron Klabunde, Plain-field, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major
Marcus Lowe, Waupaca, Master of Software En-gineering, Software En-gineering
Owen McCann, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major
Abby Walkush, Waupa-ca, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Major: Interpersonal Com-munication Emphasis, Highest Honors
Jackie Detlor, Wautoma, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Sport Management