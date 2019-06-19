UW-Green Bay students receive semester honors
The University of Wis-consin-Green Bay has made public the names of students receiving semester hono≠≠rs for the spring 2019 semester. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. Students are listed by the county claimed as place of permanent residence. All were full-time students in the fall term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework.
Emma Wallace, Almond, Semester Honors
Brittney Meyer, Berlin, Semester Honors
Makenna Murkley, Berlin, Semester Honors
Brynn Rasmussen, Wau-paca, Semester High Honors
Hunter Singer, Waupaca, Semester Honors
Suzanne Stuebs, Waupaca, Semester Highest Honors
Hannah Bunde, Wautoma, Semester Honors
Ariana Dohr, Wild Rose, Semester High Honors
Faith Klick, Wild Rose, Semester Highest Honors
Aaron Vandecastle, Wild Rose, Semester High Honors