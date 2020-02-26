Students named to UM-Twin Cities Dean’s List
The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
Berlin: Austin Heidl, Junior, College of Liberal Arts; Samuel J Marks, Senior, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies.
Pine River: Mariah P Weiss, Sophomore, College of Design.
Waupaca: Adam Kennedy, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development; Jack K Menzies, Freshman, Col of Educ/Human Development.
Wild Rose: Kamryn K Ramker, Senior, College of Liberal Arts.