Students named to Mid-State Tech College Dean’s List

The following local students were named to the Dean’s List at Mid-State Technical College.

Almond: Emily Meshak, Cosmetology; William Nord-berg, Automotive Technician.

Bancroft: Jennifer Brown, Business Management; Jason Hanson, Machine Tool Technician; Lisa Leach, Respiratory Therapist; Luke Manock, IT Computer Support Specialist; Abigail Ortiz, Nursing; Mariana Rodriguez, Cosmetology.

Coloma: Joree Rachel, Health & Wellness Promotion.

Hancock: Sydney Cooper, Medical Assistant; Adale Helms, Business Management; Esmeralda Landeros, Cosmetology; Lauren Scurto, Marketing; Bernadette Stainbrook, Nursing.

Plainfield: Dakota Czlapinski, Automotive Technician; Megan Gilson, Nursing; Sandra Nigh, Digital Marketing; Kayla Phillips, Medical Assistant.