Post-Secondary Scholarships now available for Wisconsin FFA Members

Eligible Wisconsin Asso-ciation of FFA members can now apply for the Wisconsin FFA Foundation’s 2019-20 Post-Secondary Scholarships.

The application can be found on the new Wisconsin Ag Ed website (wisconsinaged.org) under “Participate” then “Scholarships and Grants”. All applications are to be postmarked by March 22, 2020, addressed to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation office.

Applicants must be a senior in high school, or enrolled in a university or technical school and have maintained a satisfactory scholastic record in school. FFA members need to only fill out one application to be considered for all scholarships for which the applicant qualifies. A listing of additional criteria for all scholarships is available on the Wisconsin FFA website.

“We [appreciate] our scholarship sponsors who have again pledged their support to Wisconsin FFA members pursuing their educational goals,” says John Hromyak, Wisconsin FFA Foundation executive director. “Each year, our scholarship program benefits dozens of these talented, deserving, and hard-working FFA members who are the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

For more information, please contact the Wisconsin FFA Foundation via phone at 608-831-5058 x1 or email at: info@wisconsinffafoundation.org.