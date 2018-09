Natalie Galster-Manz, daughter of Brian Glaster and Susan Manz, Wautoma, was named to the Lawrence University, Appleton, dean’s list for the 2017-18 academic year. Students must maintain a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the entire academic year to qualify for the dean’s list honors. Natalie is majoring in Cello performance and music education. She is part of the 2019 graduating class.