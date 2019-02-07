Mid-State acknowledges students on superior academic performance

Mid-State Technical Col-lege, Wisconsin Rapids, has announced its Dean’s List for the 2019 spring semester. This recognition is reserved for Mid-State students who have enrolled in six or more credits and have earned a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 during the semester.

The following is the list of Mid-State’s Dean’s List recipients:

Bancroft: Jason Hanson, Machine Tool Technician; Lisa Leach, Respiratory Therapist; Mariana Rodriguez, Cosmetology; Brittany Sanchez, Medical Assistant.

Coloma: Jenna Burrows, Medical Assistant.

Hancock: Mary Goldbeck, Office Support Specialist; Lauren Scurto, Marketing.

Plainfield: Autum Akkerman, Nursing; David Banda, Automotive Technician; Dakota Czlapinski, Automotive Technician; Megan Gilson, Nursing; Ashley Jaramillo, Business Management; Kayla Phillips, Medical Assistant.

Wautoma: Haley Stoll, Medical Assistant.