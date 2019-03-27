Locals on UWM Dean’s List

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee recent-ly announced the students that made the Dean’s List for the 2018-19 Winter Quarter. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”

The following student(s) received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2018-19 Winter Quarter:

Kollin Mcgregor, Berlin, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Nicole Weise, Waupaca, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Ryan Weise, Waupaca, Dean’s List with High Honors, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering

Kathleen Snyder, Wau-toma, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering