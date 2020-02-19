Locals named to UW-Platteville Dean’s List

The University of Wis-consin – Platteville announced its Dean’s List, honoring those local full-time students who earned high honors in the fall 2019 semester.

Almond: Breanna Moore, English.

Berlin: Dylan Schatts-chneider, Engineering Physics.

Hancock: Bradley Truehl, Mechanical Engineering.

Neshkoro: Kayla Bentilla, Elementary Education.

Waupaca: Markie Ash, Ci-vil Engineering; Isaac Barden, Electrical Engineering; Drake Hiddemen, Sustainable Renew Energy Syst; Caleb Hobson, Mechanical Engineering.

Wild Rose: Tanner Huziak, Mechanical Engineering.