Locals named to FVTC’s Fall 2019 Dean’s List

Fox Valley Technical College recently announced those local students named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.

Redgranite: Jesus Arreola, Redgranite, Metal Fabrication/Welding; Production Welding; Olivia Arreola, Redgranite, Electrical Engineering Technology; Alexis Gillet, Redgranite, Forensic Science; Jonathan Spick, Redgranite, Automotive Technology GM ASEP; Hannah Loging, Redgranite, Accounting; Bus-iness Analyst.

Wautoma: Lawrence Bert-zyk, Wautoma, Auto Collision Repair and Refinishing Technician & Diesel Equip-ment Technology; Jennifer Bruce, Wautoma, Substance Use Disorder Counseling.

Wild Rose: John Dopp, Wild Rose, Electronic Engin-eering Technology; William Farmer, Wild Rose, Fire Protection Technician; Misty Schroeder, Wild Rose, Baking and Pastry Production.