Locals make UW- River Falls Dean’s List

The University of Wis-consin-River Falls spring semester Dean’s List, which honored 1,543 students, has been released by Registrar Kelly Browning. The following local students made the Dean’s List:

Allyson Haag, Almond, Environmental Science

Madisen Beck, Berlin, Criminology

Hannah Olsen, Berlin, Agricultural Education

Faith Velez, Redgranite, Psychology

Gabrielle Collins, Wau-paca, Animal Science

Karli Hansen, Waupaca, Animal Science

Kirsten Peterson, Wau-paca, Animal Science