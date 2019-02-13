Locals graduate from UW-Stevens Point

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 500 graduates during the university’s winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15. The following is a list of local graduation candidates.

Megan Burns, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics-Actuarial

Tanner Olson, Almond, Bachelor of Science, English

Jace Stuebs, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics-Teaching, Cum Laude

Megan Wiczek, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Psychology-Human Services

Allie Henke, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education

George Jensen, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Resource Mgmt-Wildland Fire Science

Allanri Jooste, Coloma, Bachelor of Science, Health Science-Health Care Administration

Michelle Wyman, Coloma, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology, Social Work, Cum Laude

Kasey Rader, Hancock, Bachelor of Science, Broadfield Social Science, Cum Laude

Andrea Braatz, Neshkoro, Bachelor of Science, Natural Science-Life Science

Clark Baker, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Biology

Nicole Caswell, of Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science-Child/Youth/Family

Craig Moloney, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Physical Education

Faith Parker, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion and Wellness

David Rasmussen, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Communications-Public Relations

Lindsey Reach, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Physical Education, Cum Laude

Brandon Retzlaff, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife, Cum Laude

Paige Roy, Waupaca, Bachelor of Arts, Communications-Public Relations

Rylie Simpson, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Social Work

Zachariah Wheeler, oWaupaca, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Social Work

Taylor Wilcox, Waupaca, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude

Rachel Ziegler, Waupaca, Master of Science in Education , Master’S Degree In Education

Jade Graebel, Wautoma, Bachelor of Science, Physical Education

Kaitlin Handel, Wautoma, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Special Education