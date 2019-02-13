Locals graduate from UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 500 graduates during the university’s winter commencement ceremonies on Dec. 15. The following is a list of local graduation candidates.
Megan Burns, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics-Actuarial
Tanner Olson, Almond, Bachelor of Science, English
Jace Stuebs, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Mathematics-Teaching, Cum Laude
Megan Wiczek, Almond, Bachelor of Science, Psychology-Human Services
Allie Henke, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood Education
George Jensen, Berlin, Bachelor of Science, Resource Mgmt-Wildland Fire Science
Allanri Jooste, Coloma, Bachelor of Science, Health Science-Health Care Administration
Michelle Wyman, Coloma, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology, Social Work, Cum Laude
Kasey Rader, Hancock, Bachelor of Science, Broadfield Social Science, Cum Laude
Andrea Braatz, Neshkoro, Bachelor of Science, Natural Science-Life Science
Clark Baker, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Biology
Nicole Caswell, of Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Family and Consumer Science-Child/Youth/Family
Craig Moloney, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Physical Education
Faith Parker, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion and Wellness
David Rasmussen, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Communications-Public Relations
Lindsey Reach, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Physical Education, Cum Laude
Brandon Retzlaff, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife, Cum Laude
Paige Roy, Waupaca, Bachelor of Arts, Communications-Public Relations
Rylie Simpson, Waupaca, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Social Work
Zachariah Wheeler, oWaupaca, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Social Work
Taylor Wilcox, Waupaca, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude
Rachel Ziegler, Waupaca, Master of Science in Education , Master’S Degree In Education
Jade Graebel, Wautoma, Bachelor of Science, Physical Education
Kaitlin Handel, Wautoma, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Special Education