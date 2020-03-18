Locals graduate from UW-Oshkosh

The following local students graduated from the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh.

Berlin: Kristin K. Pok-randt, College of Nursing, Nursing; Maire Radigan, College of Education and Human Services, Special Education-Cross Categorical (SLD); Ryan Wenig, College of Business, Economics (Business).

Plainfield: John J. Bartels Jr, College of Letters and Science, Criminal Justice.

Redgranite: Jenna L. Henke, College of Education and Human Services, Fine Arts (Art Education).

Waupaca: Natalie E. Mast, College of Letters and Science, Public Relations; Kathryn Roettiger, College of Letters and Science, Biology; Thomas J. Shambeau, College of Business, Marketing (Sales Emphasis)

Wautoma: Daniel S. Anderson, College of Let-ters and Science, Public Administration - Fire & Emergency Administration and Management; Marco A. Cervantes Palacio, College of Letters and Science, Spanish (Language Option); George L. Peterman, College of Letters and Science, Associate of Arts and Science.