Locals earn honors at Milwaukee School of Engineering
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 08:01 Waushara1
The following students received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2019 Fall
Xianghong Tang, Berlin, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Grant Fass, Waupaca, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Nicole Weise, Waupaca, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Kathleen Snyder, Wau-toma, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering