Locals earn honors at Milwaukee School of Engineering

Thu, 12/19/2019 - 08:01 Waushara1

The following students received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2019 Fall

 

Xianghong Tang, Berlin, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Grant Fass, Waupaca, Honors List, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

 

Nicole Weise, Waupaca, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Kathleen Snyder, Wau-toma, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering

 

