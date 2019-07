The University of Wis-consin-Eau Claire awarded 1,398 degrees this past May, and three of those were locals to the Waushara County and surrounding area.

Megan Werch, Berlin, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science, kinesiology

Cole Pankratz, Waupaca, Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, English and mathematics

Benjamin Mitchell, Wau-toma, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice