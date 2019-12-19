FVTC to hold Fall Commencement on Dec. 20

Fox Valley Technical College’s formal cap and gown fall Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton.

Lisa Cadkin, Oshkosh, a graduate of FVTC’s Medical Assistant program, will represent the graduating class as student speaker, and Michael Frohna, president of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin, will deliver the commencement address.

The ceremony will be live streamed with captioning at www.fvtc.edu/Graduation. Each year, more than 2,600 students graduate from FVTC, contributing toward the economic vitality of the region’s workforce.