Area students named to St. Olaf College

The following local students have been named to the St. Olaf College, Northfield, MN, dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Douglas Byers, of Waupaca, majoring in Mathematics, attended Wau-paca High School, and is the son of Jeffrey and Mary Byers.

Zach Kubasta, of Waut-oma, majoring in Music Education, attended Wautoma High School, and is the son of Thomas and Megan Kubasta.