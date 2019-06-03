Area students named to Dean’s List at UW-Milwaukee
The following locals have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2018 semester. UW-Milwaukee is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
The following students were recognized:
Ethan Buttke, Berlin, Letters & Science Undergrad, Sophomore
Xianghong Tang, Berlin, AOC-Undergraduate, Fresh-man
Hanna Nitzke, Poy Sippi, Architecture Undergraduate, Sophomore
Paige Levine, Waupaca, Business Undergraduate, Sophomore
Brianna Canales, Wau-toma, AOC-Undergraduate, Freshman
Prince-Ashton Bellamy, Wild Rose, Eng & Comp Sci Undergrad, Freshman