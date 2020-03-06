WRAP deadline extended

You are invited to participate in the Rural Rembrandt Art Club’s first-ever online WRAP. WRAP, the Wisconsin Regional Artists Program of UW, is an art competition and a learning experience with both a workshop and artwork critiques. Award winners may have their work shown at the annual State Exhibition and may be eligible for a monetary award.

The entry deadline is June 12, and the online show will be live at 10 a.m. on June 20.

For more information, contact Wautoma WRAP Coordinator Pat Spear at 715-366-4626 or patspear@uniontel.net.