At the Oct. 2 Wild Rose Kiwanis meeting, new officers and board members were elected. Pictured are Board members John Jenks, Jane Erickson, Past President, Dan Arndt President, Jan Klicka, Secretary, Susan Zuege, Everett Eckstein, President elect, Tim Lubinski, Division 11 Lt. Governor, Karen Reynolds, Treasurer. Not pictured: Bob Perelman, Vicki Martin, and Louise Staaland.