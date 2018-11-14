Wild Rose Principal to speak to Kiwanis

The Wild Rose Kiwanis will welcome Jim Vance, the new Wild Rose High School & Middle School Principal, as their guest speaker on Tuesday, Nov. 21. Other than learning about his professional experience and educational philosophy, Vance will tell the club a little about his wife and their four children, as well as the outdoor activities they love. In addition, everyone will hear the story of his being recruited by football coach Brad Childress and meeting Barry Alvarez. Vance will speak to Wild Rose Kiwanis on Tuesday, Nov. 21 after a brief meeting, which begins at 7 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join the Wild Rose Kiwanis for coffee and continental breakfast along with the meeting. Wild Rose Kiwanis meets the first and third Tuesdays with guest speakers each third Tuesday. Wild Rose Kiwanis meetings are held at the Wild Rose Community Room adjacent to the Patterson Memorial Library, 500 Division Ave, Wild Rose. Visit www.WildRoseKiwanis.org for updates or like them on FB.