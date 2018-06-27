Wild Rose holds Annual Over-Fifty Club Reunion June 23

The Wild Rose Over 50 Club 45th Reunion was held at the Wild Rose Elementary School on June 23. The reunion drew a crowd of approximately 200 guests. During the reunion, the class of 1968 was inducted into the group. The other honored classes included 1938, 1948 and1958. The teachers and their guests were: Lane and Joan Attoe, Sam and Sally Friedman, Mary Block Gardner, and Brad and Jean Sherman. The hard-working emcee, Justice Jon P. Wilcox, also had all the veterans stand and be recognized. After a delicious lunch served by Main Street Station, the group was entertained by Maddie Bambino, the granddaughter of the president of the 1973 reunion gathering: Cal Wilson. She sang “ Happy Days Are Here Again” by Barbara Streisand and “I Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley. She was accompanied by Erna Fredrick. John Attoe reported that two five hundred scholarships are given each year to graduating seniors from donations provided by alumni. Richard Jorgensen introduced the District Administrator, Craig Hayes who spoke to the group through Virtual Technology. He could see the crowd and the crowd could see him on a large screen. Pamela Anderson, President of the Wild Rose Historical Society, gave an interesting talk on the Museum and the Historical Society. She highlighted the Wild Rose Music Man and the Wild Rose Skating Shows. Bruce W. Stevens 1948, Lois Kolka 1958, and Boyd Schleicher 1968, introduced their classmates. Jeffrey Jones also spoke. A poem, Only One Step, written by Melva Zuege Kleist, who was President of the Over-Fifty group for over thirty years and died in September of 2017, was read by Patricia Mattice Thompson. She then read the names of the 29 deceased for 2018 and those of the honored class while Mary Werth placed rose petals in a vase. A large display of pictures from each graduating class was viewed and enjoyed by the group. Justice Jon P. Wilcox again introduced Erna Fredrick who led us in the singing of the Loyalty. The 2019 Reunion will be held on June 22.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.