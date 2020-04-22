WHS Over Fifty Year Club reunion cancelled

The 2020 Wautoma High School Over Fifty Year Club reunion has unfortunately been cancelled.

The reunion normally serves an important role when collecting donations for the OFYC Scholarship Fund. That being said, they are still looking for donations for the Scholarship Fund. If you are on the email list, and email has been sent out to look for possible donors, otherwise contact OFYC Secretary Treasurer, Travis L. Bartel at tlbartel78@gmail.com.