Weyauwega-Fremont FFA sponsors 28th Annual Breakfast at the Farm

Wed, 05/23/2018

On Sunday, June 17, the Weyauwega-Fremont FFA will be sponsoring the 28th Annual Breakfast on the Farm. The breakfast will be held at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega from 8 am until noon. The menu for the breakfast will include: ham, all you can eat pancakes, hash browns, applesauce, cheese, ice cream, milk, and coffee. In addition, there will be a petting zoo, pedal tractors, hay rides, ag machinery displays, face painting, and games. The proceeds from the breakfast will be used for FFA leadership conferences, conventions, and scholarships.

