Westfield Alumni Banquet scheduled for May 26

The Class of 1968 has set the date for this year’s Westfield High School Alumni Banquet. It will be held at the high school cafeteria on Saturday, May 26. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for social hour and the banquet will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase now through Wednesday, May 16, at BMO Harris Bank, Westfield; National Exchange Bank, Westfield and Coloma; Royal Bank, Oxford; and Hometown Bank, Neshkoro. A portion of each ticket sale will go towards a scholarship for a 2018 Westfield High School graduating senior.