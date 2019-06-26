Wendy Appel speaks at Kiwanis meeting

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club went on a field trip for their June 20 morning meeting. Wendy Appel spoke about her Printing Program she has at Wautoma High School for six students at a time. The Kiwanis members met at Fox Valley Tech College Regional Center, Wautoma, where they held their meeting and then went on a tour of the facility next to FVTC to see the classrooms where the Printing Program at Wautoma High School is held. Wendy explained the different types of printing, such as Gravure used to print newspapers or magazines, Digital, Offset, and Screen Printing. Offset printing is used for the highest quality product and also when metallic ink is used. The class teaches the students to do digital and offset printing, and they use these when they make many different projects for the school. They print for the sports events, school plays, awards and commencement program, and the graduating class diplomas. This is a program that allows the student to learn about a career opportunity that they might not have considered for themselves.