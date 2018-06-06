Wautoma Taxi visits Wautoma Kiwanis Club

On May 31, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Pam Sheriff and Mark Loeck from Wautoma Taxi as speakers at their morning meeting at Culver’s. Pam is the Transportation Coordinator at Wautoma Taxi, and Mark is one of the 7 drivers they currently have. The Wautoma Taxi was started one and a half years ago with one taxi, and they will drive anyone any place they need to go within Wisconsin or even outside of Wisconsin. They offer their services Monday thru Thursday 5 am to Midnight, Friday and Saturday 5 am to 2 am, and Sunday 8 am to 8 pm. Besides driving people where they need to go, they also offer Food Delivery from local restaurants. To do this, you would need to call Wautoma Taxi first to find out what times they will be available to do the delivery, then call and place your order, and finally call Wautoma Taxi back with the time your food will be ready for pick-up. Prices are based on where you need to go so it is best to call Wautoma Taxi to get the current rates or to order your ride at 920-293-2227. Keep up to date with what the Wautoma Kiwanis Club is doing on our website, www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis. Guests are always welcome at any meeting.