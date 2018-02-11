Wautoma Rotary Club Veterans hold appreciation Luncheon

In recognition of Veterans Day, the Rotary Club of Wautoma will be hosting a short program at the World War II Memorial, located on 440 W Main St, Wautoma, at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

If you are a Veteran who served in any branch of the Armed Forces, in peacetime or wartime, you are invited to a program, followed by a free luncheon, as the guest of the Rotary Club of Wautoma.

The program will begin promptly at noon, and will include a short presentation, followed by lunch at approximately 12:30 p.m. The meal will be catered by the Moose Inn, and is offered free of charge to Veterans, their spouses or domestic partners.

If you are interested in joining us for the presentation and the luncheon, please RSVP to the Waushara County Veterans Service Office at (920) 787-0446, or by email at william.rosenau@co.waushara.wi.us, with your name, branch of service, and let the office know if you will be bringing your significant other.

As this is a meeting day, Rotarymembers and guests are also invited to attend, however, if you are not a veteran, the normal meal will have a fee.

This luncheon is offered as a small token of appreciation from the Rotary Club of Wautoma to those who have served, and to those who are still serving.