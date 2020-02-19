Wautoma Library representatives share future projects

On Feb. 13, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Hannah Klusmeyer and Cathy Duesterhoeft as their guest speakers at their morning breakfast meeting at Culver’s, Wautoma. Hannah is the head librarian, and Cathy is the children’s librarian at Wautoma Library. They spoke about the monthly special children’s program that are sponsored by local businesses that is new for 2020. In February, they are having a Dr. Seuss Birthday Party, and in March it will be a Willy Wonka Celebration. Hannah also talked about the new updates they are planning for the children’s library like painting the walls adding a sensory board on a wall, new furniture, and shelving. Money for this project will come from the new fund raiser they are holding on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the WWII Building, Wautoma, called Once Upon a Time. Another new feature Hannah was excited to tell Kiwanis members about was a new app they have for your computer. It is called Libby, and with Libby on your computer you are able to download 10 books and reserve 10 books on hold. Hannah and Cathy would like to invite everyone to stop in at the library to see all that they have to offer, get yourself a library card, or update your library card if you have not used it in a while.