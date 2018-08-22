Wautoma Kiwanis welcomes Pete Tebeest as guest speaker

On Aug. 16, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club welcomed Pete Tebeest, Area Supervisor at CenturyLink, to their morning meeting at Culver’s.

Pete started in this field 33 years ago at an Independent Company in Brandon. As the small Independent companies were bought up by other companies Pete moved up the ladder with each new company. CenturyLink is the 3rd largest communications company and tends to be in the rural areas but is in some large cities too.

Pete told how voice can be carried over 22 or 24 guage wire today like it did back when it first started 100 years ago. However, with the need for faster internet speed, they need to upgrade the lines.

Pete explained that upgrades are currently being done in Wild Rose, Neshkoro, and Wautoma to allow some customers to get faster internet speed. Pete did advise that you wait until December of 2018 before you call to see if you are able to purchase the faster speed. After all the line work outside is completed, they have other work to do before customers can sign-up.

Pete had a display board to show all the different fiber optic cables used in their business. Many members had questions for Pete.