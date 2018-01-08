Wautoma Kiwanis welcomes Liz Fritz as guest speaker

On July 26, Wautoma Kiwanis welcomed Liz Fritz, Executive Director of Evergreen Thrift Store, to update the club on two new additions that Evergreen Thrift Store is offering. Liz spoke at the morning meeting held at Culver’s about the new service called Sew Evergreen that was started in November of 2017. Elizabeth Metz is the seamstress at Evergreen and she does alterations on items like wedding/prom dresses, tailoring, formal wear, and mending. Elizabeth also does custom sewing and offers sewing classes. Liz explained how she never knew that there was such a need in the area for a seamstress and is happy they can now offer this service to the community. Call or stop in to get a price sheet for alterations. The second addition is the selling of peaches. This was stared last summer and it did so well they plan on continuing to sell each summer. Liz gets her peaches form a company called Big Smile and the peaches are grown in South Carolina on 4300 acres. The peaches she sells are either grade 1 or 2. Grade 2 are used more in canning but you can eat them as is, too. A 25 lb. box of Grade 1 has about 60 peaches, while Grade 2 has about 80 peaches. Weather permitting Liz sells the peaches in the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Oxford St. or in Evergreen Thrift Store if the weather is bad. Liz receives her shipment each Monday and starts selling on Tuesday. Evergreen Thrift Store is located at 221 W. Main St. in Wautoma or you can call them at 920-647-1542. Check out Wautoma Kiwanis at their website www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis to find out who the speakers are for that month. Guests are welcome at any meeting.