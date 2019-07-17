Wautoma Kiwanis visits Rawhide Boys Ranch

On June 21, some members of the Wautoma Kiwanis Club took a road trip to Rawhide Boys Ranch in New London for their monthly fish fry. When John Gillespie spoke at the Wautoma Kiwanis on May 2, he told members about the monthly fish fry that is held on the third Friday of each month, May thru October. While at Rawhide Boys Ranch, Kiwanis members toured the Bart Starr Museum and the facilities. Reports of wonderful food with seating inside or outside on the patio with the food prepared and served by the boys living at Rawhide was told by all who attended. The members felt the trip was well worth traveling up to New London, and they were happy they took the trip. Pictured are (back): Mike Hoch, Geri Hoch, Gary Christensen, Bill Elliott, Bill Adams, Marv Nielsen, Ron Kaat, and Leon Schilling; (center): Mary Anne Nielsen, Mary Adams, Kay Christensen, Janice Thrasher, Sue Kaat, Mary Pat Thompson, Sandy Bartels, Anne Timmel, and Marge Schilling; (front): staff member from Rawhide Boys Ranch and Barb Struzynski.