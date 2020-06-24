Wautoma Kiwanis returns with morning meetings

The Wautoma Kiwanis Club is happy to announce that they are back to holding the weekly morning meetings every Thursday at 7 a.m. Location change for the time being is Bird Creek Park with social distancing and masks worn by choice. You can bring your own lawn chair or sit at a picnic table. No food or drink is provided so please bring your own if you would like to join them.

On June 18, the Wautoma Kiwanis Club held their first weekly morning meeting since their last meeting on March 12, due to COVID-19. Kiwanis had Valerie Ladwig as the guest speaker at their June 18 meeting.

Valerie is the Manager of the Waushara County Nutrition Program. Valerie told the Kiwanis about the current changes to the meal site program. Currently they are offering home delivered meals with a phone call daily to the person(s) receiving a meal. The call is made to insure sure the person is safe, healthy and have some personal contact with others. It also assures that the person delivering the food will not be exposed to a sick person. Safety for everyone is top priority.

Another option is bulk frozen meals that you pick up at dining center locations. You can receive up to seven frozen meals a week. You need to be 60 years of age and there are no income guidelines to be able to take advantage of this program. The suggested donation is $3.50 per meal. The eight meal sites do not have a date set to re-open as of yet but will continue to offer the two options. If you are in need of this service please call 920-787-0403 or 1-877-364-5344 to get more details or to sign up.

Another item Valerie wanted everyone to remember is the “Loose Ends” newspaper that is put out monthly has lots of good information for everyone in the community plus the monthly meal menu. You can sign up to have Loose Ends mailed directly to you by calling 920-787-0403 or you can find them at many local businesses free.

You can find out who guest speakers will be by following Wautoma Kiwanis Club on Facebook or check out their website at www.wautomakiwanis.wixsite.com/kiwanis. At this time no dinner meetings will be held but, when the Kiwanis do start again they will post it on Facebook and their website.

Everyone is welcome to join at any meeting and if you were thinking about joining their club this is the perfect time since Kiwanis International had suspended dues for the rest of the Kiwanis year.