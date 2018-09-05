Wautoma Kiwanis to host blood drive May 21

Wautoma Kiwanis is hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 21 from 10 am – 4:30 pm. The blood drive is held at the WWII Building on Main Street. To schedule your lifesaving donation appointment please call The Community Blood Center at (800)280-4102. The goal for this blood drive is 80 units of blood. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make a blood donation to ensure blood is available to patients in need. We are in special need of O-, A-, and B-. Please consider scheduling your appointment today. The Community Blood Center was established in 1955 and continues today as an independent nonprofit providing a safe and reliable blood supply to hospitals in Northeast Wisconsin, the Northwoods and upper Michigan. CBC has donor centers in Appleton, Oshkosh, Little Chute and Woodruff, plus hosts over 100 blood drives every month. For more information on how you can donate blood or host a blood drive, please visit communityblood.org or call 800-280-4102.