Home
The Wautoma Kiwanis Club held their annual Luau Dinner Meeting at Silvercryst on Aug. 2. Pictured are Carol King, Anne Timmel, Krista Zimmer, Norm Zimmer, Rick King, and Bob Sivick enjoying their dinner.

Wautoma Kiwanis holds annual Luau Dinner Meeting

Wed, 08/08/2018 - 09:24 Waushara1

On Aug. 2, the Wautoma Kiwanis held its annual Luau Dinner Meeting at Silvercryst on the beach. It was a fun night with members dressed in their favorite Hawaiian outfits and dreaming they were on a Hawaiian Island beach. The club had a beautiful night for their dinner meeting. There was no speaker, since the event was more of a club social night for the members. The food and great company made for a fun evening. Wautoma Kiwanis work hard to help kids and the community. Follow Wautoma Kiwanis on Facebook to see what is happening.

Advertise With Us

Surf New Media