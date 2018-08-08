Wautoma Kiwanis holds annual Luau Dinner Meeting

On Aug. 2, the Wautoma Kiwanis held its annual Luau Dinner Meeting at Silvercryst on the beach. It was a fun night with members dressed in their favorite Hawaiian outfits and dreaming they were on a Hawaiian Island beach. The club had a beautiful night for their dinner meeting. There was no speaker, since the event was more of a club social night for the members. The food and great company made for a fun evening. Wautoma Kiwanis work hard to help kids and the community. Follow Wautoma Kiwanis on Facebook to see what is happening.